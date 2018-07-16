John Wall shows off awful swing at Home Run Derby (Video)

Wizards All-Star point guard John Wall has some of the best handles in the NBA, and at times it looks like the ball is glued to his hand. His dribbling skills are exceptional, and his passes — especially of the no-look variety — are nearly always on the money.

But his bat skills are not as good as his ball skills, apparently.

Wall showed up to the Home Run Derby at Nationals Park — being that it was essentially in his backyard — on Monday night, and he took some swings in the cage.

Looks like John Wall needs these practice swings pic.twitter.com/q00ej5tZGD — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) July 15, 2018

Even the fans appeared to be a bit surprised that his swing was as bad as it was. He probably should’ve just stayed out of the cage, and left that swing at home.