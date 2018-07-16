NBA

Look: Floyd Mayweather, LeBron James hang out with Charles Oakley in Las Vegas

Look: Floyd Mayweather, LeBron James hang out with Charles Oakley in Las Vegas

NBA

Look: Floyd Mayweather, LeBron James hang out with Charles Oakley in Las Vegas

LeBron James has been in Las Vegas, as he showed up to watch the Lakers in their Summer League game against the Pistons on Sunday.

Realistically, it was only a matter of time until James was going to come out and support his young teammates, which is exactly what he did, wearing sunglasses and a pair of Lakers shorts.

And since he’s in Vegas, it certainly made sense for him to hang out with some of the local celebrities. Sure enough, he did, as he was seen with Floyd Mayweather Jr., as well as Charles Oakley.

Oakley looks like the odd man out.

NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

1hr

Oilers 1hr ago

As we all know in the hockey world this time of the year is when we unwind from hockey. The Awards are over, the draft is done and (…)

More NBA
Home