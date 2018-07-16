Look: Javier Baez's flashy jacket worn at Home Run Derby goes viral

Cubs slugger Javier Baez put forth a strong display at the 2018 Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday night.

Baez hit 16 home runs in the first round, but unfortunately for him, he was paired against Max Muncy, who hit 17. There were Cubs fans in attendance for the big event, and they did seem to be satisfied with Javy’s effort.

And to his credit, Baez kept generating some buzz after being eliminated. He did that by rocking this eccentric jacket on the field, while dingers were being blasted left and right.

If you look hot … pic.twitter.com/WJhcgsF8bB — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 17, 2018

Yeah, that’s a look that most of us couldn’t pull off.