Look: LeBron James reacts to NBA 2K19 rating

All-Star forward LeBron James is set to enter the next chapter of his illustrious career with the Los Angeles Lakers that has created plenty of buzz and excitement around the organization and city.

This has also pushed over into the upcoming NBA 2K19 video game that is set to be released on Sept. 7 with James gracing the 20th Anniversary edition cover. With that in mind, his rating was released on Monday that saw him receive a 98 overall to which he reacted via social media where he voiced his pleasure with that number.

James had previous had a 97 overall rating when he was still a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The four-time league MVP is coming off arguably the best campaign of his career that saw him 27.5 points on 54.2 percent shooting from the field along with a career-best 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds per contest.

What has been most impressive is that has yet to experience any notable decline in his performance on the court while still playing some of the best basketball of his career through his first 15 years. This has seen him become the only player in the NBA history currently holding career averages of 27.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists.