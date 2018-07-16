Trace McSorley named to Maxwell Award watch list

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is the lone Nittany Lion appearing on the Maxwell Award watch list for the 2018 season.

The Maxwell Football Club released its watch lists for the Maxwell Award and the Bednarik Award today, thus officially kicking watch list season into full gear. Quarterback Trace McSorley was the lone Penn State player appearing on the initial Maxwell Award watch list as he looks to become the first Penn State and Big Ten player to win the award since Larry Johnson in 2002.

Other Big Ten players appearing on the watch list include Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, Michigan State running back LJ Scott, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and running back J.K. Dobbins, and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, among a handful of others.

McSorley will hope to become the eighth player in program history to win the award, although there will be plenty of stiff competition to take on for the award in 2018. Past Maxwell Award winners in Penn State history are Richie Lucas (1959), Glenn Ressler (1964), Mike Reid (1969), John Cappelletti (1973), Chuck Fusina (1978), Kerry Collins (1994), Larry Johnson (2002).

A quarterback has won the Maxwell Award in each of the past two seasons and in 13 of the last 15 years since Johnson won the award. That includes players like Eli Manning (Ole Miss, 2003), Tim Tebow (Florida, 2007 and 2008), Cam Newton (Auburn, 2010), Andrew Luck (Stanford, 2011), Lamar Jackson (Louisville, 2016) and last year’s recipient, Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma, 2017).

McSorley passed for 3,570 yards and 28 touchdowns last season, with a completion percentage of 66.5 and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 491 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Nittany Lions. With McSorley now becoming, even more, the big name in Penn State’s offense this season, he will be instrumental in the success of Penn State. With some opportunities to shine in big games against Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin, McSorley will have the chance to prove worthy of Maxwell Award consideration this season.

Penn State’s Maxwell Award Winners