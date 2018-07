Monday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Football

Big 12 Media Days — FS2/Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Southwest, 10 a.m.

Big 12 Media Days — Longhorn Network, 11 a.m.

Big 12 Media Days — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Football Live (season premiere) — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now: 2018 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 9: Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Golf

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Jack Nicklaus 1980 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Bob Tway 1986 — CBS Sports Network, 7:45 p.m.

Feherty: Stewart Cink & Paul Goydos — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

Home Run Derby, Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Main Feed — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Statcast Feed — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: All-Star Media Day — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: All_Star Game Media Day — ESPN, 3 p.m.

FS1 MLB All-Star Preview Show — FS1, 3 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Home Run Derby Around the Cage — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: All-Star Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Home Run Derby Preview — ESPN/ESPNews, 7 p.m.

2018 MLB All-Star Legends & Celebrity Game — ESPN, allegedly at 10 p.m., most likely to air at 11 p.m.

Best of MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR 120: Kentucky — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Summer League

Las Vegas, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Semifinals

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Memphis — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

2017 Chicago Bears — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

2017 Green Bay Packers — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

2017 Detroit Lions — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

2017 Minnesota Vikings — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Copa do Brasil

Cruzeiro vs. Atlético-PR — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:50 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Qatar 2022: The Journey So Far — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Somos MLS — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

E:60: Pictures: Catching Kayla — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

High Noon — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Rowdy (premiere) — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight