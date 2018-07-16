Ronda Rousey To Face Alexa Bliss At WWE 'SummerSlam'

Ronda Rousey showed up on the July 16 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. Her appearance came as Raw women’s champion Alexa Bliss was cutting a promo in the middle of the ring with Mickie James. Rousey came through the crowd and blocked the entrance ramp so Bliss and James could not leave.

Rousey chased the two down the ramp and into the ring, slamming Mickie down onto the mat and then dragged Alexa between the ropes. She was moments from clamping Bliss in an armbar when Raw General Manager Kurt Angle stopped her.

Angle warned Rousey that she still had time to serve on her suspension and that she should stay home from that point on. Constable Baron Corbin came out and insisted that Angle do something to punish Ronda, which he eventually did. But that punishment also came with a reward.

Angle added a week onto Rousey’s suspension but also booked her in a Raw Women’s Championship match with Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. The crowd roared its approval while Bliss and James screamed in anger.

This will be Ronda’s second attempt at the title. She challenged the former champion Nia Jax at Money in the Bank but was unsuccessful due to Alexa’s interference. Rousey and Bliss have had serious heat since that time, and Ronda’s suspension came after she attacked Alexa the night after MITB.

While some fans were initially against Rousey getting a title shot, many are likely onboard now. Ronda has proved herself in the ring on more than one occasion and it’s obvious that she can handle anything WWE can throw at her.

Whether or not Ronda Rousey will be the next Raw women’s champion is unknown. But her return is a month in the making and fans will surely be happy to see her back in the mix again.