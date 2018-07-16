The Daily Target 7/16/18

Last Night: Twins 11, Tampa Bay 7 (10 innings) – What didn’t happen in yesterday’s game? No exaggeration, but there is absolutely no way a simple paragraph can wrap around that game. First, there was the come back the Twins made, nearly entirely at the hands of Brian Dozier’s determination and cleverness. He made it to third when the Rays made a couple of errors, both in judgment and fielding, with two runs scoring to tie things at 4 after a grounder to third. Dozier ended up on third, and then, with an aggressive shift induced the Rays’ pitcher into a balk by taking an enormous lead. The Twins were in front. Then, the Rays and Twins all decided to climb on the field and talk about how great the game had been to that point.

Here’s everything that led up to the dust up between the #MNTwins and Rays and where the benches cleared (the first time). If you read Kevin Cash’s lips, it’s pretty clear who should have been tossed from this game. pic.twitter.com/Qmmi8QomMG — Twins Highlights (@TwinsHighlights) July 16, 2018

The teams went back and forth until the 10th, when the Jake Cave doubled to lead things off. He scooted to third on a Mitch Garver bunt (ACTUALLY A GOOD SITUATION FOR BUNTING). The Rays gave out a couple of IBBs to Joe Mauer and Eddie Rosario. The next batter was Dozier again. He was the last batter of the game. Looking at the score, I’ll allow you to draw your own conclusions.

Roster Rundown: Fernando Romero was sent back to Rochester after the game, because if every game is like this one, that would be way too much for anyone.