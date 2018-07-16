UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: July 16/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Tony Ferguson
|384
|2
|2
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|311
|3
|3
|6
|Kevin Lee
|282
|4
|4
|12
|James Vick
|235
|5
|5
|11
|Al Iaquinta
|226
|6
|11
|15
|Dan Hooker
|204.5
|7
|6
|5
|Dustin Poirier
|203
|8
|9
|9
|Anthony Pettis
|196
|9
|7
|4
|Eddie Alvarez
|182
|9
|7
|Islam Makhachev
|182
|11
|12
|16
|Francisco Trinaldo
|153.5
|12
|10
|13
|Michael Chiesa
|151
|13
|13
|Beneil Dariush
|149
|14
|15
|David Teymur
|124.5
|15
|16
|Mairbek Taisumov
|119
|16
|17
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|118
|17
|24
|Charles Oliveira
|117
|18
|18
|Gregor Gillespie
|116.5
|19
|19
|Leonardo Santos
|101.5
|20
|20
|7
|Edson Barboza
|99.5
|21
|21
|Rustam Khabilov
|91.5
|22
|22
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|87
|23
|25
|Evan Dunham
|85.5
|24
|27
|Kajan Johnson
|77
|25
|22
|Clay Guida
|76
|26
|28
|Abel Trujillo
|73
|27
|29
|Davi Ramos
|72.5
|27
|29
|Joe Lauzon
|72.5
|29
|26
|Gilbert Burns
|71
|30
|31
|14
|Alexander Hernandez
|70
|31
|32
|Alan Patrick
|66.5
|32
|33
|Jim Miller
|65
|33
|34
|Desmond Green
|64
|34
|35
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|63.5
|34
|35
|Stevie Ray
|63.5
|36
|37
|John Makdessi
|57.5
|36
|37
|Vinc Pichel
|57.5
|38
|39
|Jon Tuck
|53
|39
|40
|Magomed Mustafaev
|52
|40
|41
|Polo Reyes
|51
|41
|42
|James Krause
|49.5
|42
|38
|Nik Lentz
|47.5
|43
|44
|Bobby Green
|40.5
|44
|45
|Joseph Duffy
|37.5
|45
|43
|Gleison Tibau
|35
|46
|50
|Drakkar Klose
|32.5
|47
|47
|Joaquim Silva
|32
|47
|47
|8
|Justin Gaethje
|32
|47
|46
|Lando Vannata
|32
|50
|49
|Dong Hyun Kim
|31.5
|51
|52
|Marc Diakiese
|30.5
|52
|53
|Alex White
|28
|53
|54
|Scott Holtzman
|25.5
|54
|NR
|Luis Pena
|25
|55
|56
|Jared Gordon
|24.5
|56
|57
|Damir Hadzovic
|22.5
|56
|57
|Jordan Rinaldi
|22.5
|56
|57
|Teemu Packalen
|22.5
|59
|60
|Andrew Holbrook
|22
|60
|61
|Alvaro Herrera
|20
|60
|61
|Ross Pearson
|20
|62
|63
|Erik Koch
|19
|63
|64
|Josh Emmett
|17
|64
|66
|Mizuto Hirota
|16
|65
|65
|Nick Hein
|14.5
|66
|69
|Jason Gonzalez
|9
|67
|NR
|John Gunther
|5
|67
|NR
|Mike Trizano
|5
|69
|71
|Darrell Horcher
|4.5
|69
|71
|Felipe Silva
|4.5
|69
|71
|Thibault Gouti
|4.5
|72
|NR
|Alan Zuniga
|0
|72
|74
|Alex Reyes
|0
|72
|74
|Claudio Puelles
|0
|72
|74
|Dan Moret
|0
|72
|74
|Devin Powell
|0
|72
|NR
|Joe Giannetti
|0
|72
|74
|Matt Frevola
|0
|72
|74
|Nasrat Haqparast
|0
|72
|NR
|Richie Smullen
|0
Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings
