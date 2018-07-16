UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: July 16/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Tony Ferguson 384 2 2 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 311 3 3 6 Kevin Lee 282 4 4 12 James Vick 235 5 5 11 Al Iaquinta 226 6 11 15 Dan Hooker 204.5 7 6 5 Dustin Poirier 203 8 9 9 Anthony Pettis 196 9 7 4 Eddie Alvarez 182 9 7 Islam Makhachev 182 11 12 16 Francisco Trinaldo 153.5 12 10 13 Michael Chiesa 151 13 13 Beneil Dariush 149 14 15 David Teymur 124.5 15 16 Mairbek Taisumov 119 16 17 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 118 17 24 Charles Oliveira 117 18 18 Gregor Gillespie 116.5 19 19 Leonardo Santos 101.5 20 20 7 Edson Barboza 99.5 21 21 Rustam Khabilov 91.5 22 22 Carlos Diego Ferreira 87 23 25 Evan Dunham 85.5 24 27 Kajan Johnson 77 25 22 Clay Guida 76 26 28 Abel Trujillo 73 27 29 Davi Ramos 72.5 27 29 Joe Lauzon 72.5 29 26 Gilbert Burns 71 30 31 14 Alexander Hernandez 70 31 32 Alan Patrick 66.5 32 33 Jim Miller 65 33 34 Desmond Green 64 34 35 Chris Gruetzemacher 63.5 34 35 Stevie Ray 63.5 36 37 John Makdessi 57.5 36 37 Vinc Pichel 57.5 38 39 Jon Tuck 53 39 40 Magomed Mustafaev 52 40 41 Polo Reyes 51 41 42 James Krause 49.5 42 38 Nik Lentz 47.5 43 44 Bobby Green 40.5 44 45 Joseph Duffy 37.5 45 43 Gleison Tibau 35 46 50 Drakkar Klose 32.5 47 47 Joaquim Silva 32 47 47 8 Justin Gaethje 32 47 46 Lando Vannata 32 50 49 Dong Hyun Kim 31.5 51 52 Marc Diakiese 30.5 52 53 Alex White 28 53 54 Scott Holtzman 25.5 54 NR Luis Pena 25 55 56 Jared Gordon 24.5 56 57 Damir Hadzovic 22.5 56 57 Jordan Rinaldi 22.5 56 57 Teemu Packalen 22.5 59 60 Andrew Holbrook 22 60 61 Alvaro Herrera 20 60 61 Ross Pearson 20 62 63 Erik Koch 19 63 64 Josh Emmett 17 64 66 Mizuto Hirota 16 65 65 Nick Hein 14.5 66 69 Jason Gonzalez 9 67 NR John Gunther 5 67 NR Mike Trizano 5 69 71 Darrell Horcher 4.5 69 71 Felipe Silva 4.5 69 71 Thibault Gouti 4.5 72 NR Alan Zuniga 0 72 74 Alex Reyes 0 72 74 Claudio Puelles 0 72 74 Dan Moret 0 72 74 Devin Powell 0 72 NR Joe Giannetti 0 72 74 Matt Frevola 0 72 74 Nasrat Haqparast 0 72 NR Richie Smullen 0

Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound