Vince McMahon Not On Hand For WWE 'Extreme Rules'

WWE Extreme Rules took place on Sunday, July 15 and fans are still buzzing over what happened. Jeff Hardy lost the United States Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura via a low-blow and was assaulted afterward by Randy Orton. Braun Strowman hurled Kevin Owens from the top of the steel cage, sending him crashing down through the announce table. Seth Rollins came within a few seconds of regaining the Intercontinental Championship.

There were indeed some memorable moments but apparently, the boss wasn’t on hand for any of it. Wrestling Inc is reporting that Vince McMahon was not in Pittsburgh for Extreme Rules. McMahon is typically in the famous Gorilla Position behind the curtain during every event but he was not on hand this time.

There’s no word yet why Vince was not there. As of this writing, WWE has said nothing in regards to an illness or any other situation that would cause McMahon to miss Extreme Rules. Judging by some fan reviews, McMahon’s absence could be viewed as a positive or a negative.

The event has been received with a lukewarm reaction at best. Seth Rollins versus Dolph Ziggler was the overall best match of the night, yet the live crowd enjoyed each other more than the match itself. Asuka had the potential to get back on track versus Carmella but the match did not live up to expectations. Roman Reigns versus Bobby Lashley was a hard fought contest but the fans couldn’t care less.

Many felt this was a throwaway event long before the first bell of the night rang. However the company did have plenty of opportunities to get it right through good booking and match outcomes but much of what happened at Extreme Rules just fell flat. It’s unknown whether or not Vince McMahon will be back behind the curtain on the July 16 edition of Monday Night Raw but much of the WWE faithful are surely hoping he will.