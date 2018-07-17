Charlotte Flair Announces Return Date

Charlotte Flair has revealed she will be cleared to return to a WWE ring on July 31. The former Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion has been out of action since undergoing surgery to repair ruptured breast implants.

As a recent guest on the Conversations with Maria Menounos podcast, Flair revealed when she would be cleared to wrestle. When asked by host Menounos how much longer she needed to heal, Flair responded by saying, “He said I’d be cleared July 31…I’m definitely going to work July 31.”

In a business where stars aren’t always easily created and some wrestlers who come from multi-generational wrestling families rely on their name to get ahead, Flair has been different. The daughter of wrestling legend Ric Flair has had quite a successful career in her own right. Debuting in NXT, she defeated Natalya in an 8-woman tournament in 2014 to become the NXT Women’s Champion. Once she moved on the main roster, she added 4 Raw Women’s titles and the Smackdown Women’s title to her already impressive resume.

Before having the surgery, Flair successfully defended the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 34, famously ending Asuka’s undefeated streak in the process. She would go on to lose the strap to Carmella after Carmella cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase two nights later on SmackDown.

A return at the end of July means Flair would be back in time for SummerSlam, one of the WWE’s big 4 events, along with Survivor Series, the Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania. With Ronda Rousey challenging Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam, at move to Raw seems unlikely for Flair, who would more logically return to challenge Carmella over on the blue brand.