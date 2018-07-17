Chris Jericho Scheduled To Face Kenny Omega On The 'Jericho Cruise'

The saga of Alpha vs. Omega will continue at the Chris Jericho Cruise, as Jericho will team up with the Young Bucks against Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Marty Scurll. This match is being billed as “Alpha Club vs. Bullet Club.”

This will be the second match involving Jericho and Omega, as the two went head-to-head at the annual New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom pay-per-view on January 4, 2018. In this match, Omega was able to retain the United States Championship by defeating Jericho.

According to the announcement made by Jericho, the match will not be streamed, and will only be available for those who are on the cruise ship from October 27-31.

Interestingly, this will also be the first non-WWE match for Jericho in the United States in 19 years, with his last match being for WCW in a losing effort with Eddie Guerrero against Kidman and Rey Mysterio, Jr in July of 1999. Although Jericho has marched to the beat of his own drum regarding his pro wrestling schedule, Jericho has stated on many occasions that he wants to remain loyal to Vince McMahon when it comes to wrestling in the U.S.

The cruise is expected to be a very rare occasion in which Jericho competes against Ring of Honor/New Japan Pro Wrestling talent, so the attendees of the cruise will certainly witness a unique piece of pro wrestling history. Based on his social media, current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Jericho seems ready to compete against the IWGP Heavyweight Champion Omega in the Alpha Club vs. Bullet Club showdown.