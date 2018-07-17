Javy Baez Wearing Roberto Clemente's Jacket Pisses Off Fans

Even though it featured one of the most memorable finishes in Home Run Derby history, Monday night’s spectacle wasn’t without controversy.
Derby purists (is there actually such a thing?) argued whether or not Bryce Harper really should have won. Everyone else seemingly had something to say about Javy Baez’s choice of attire.
While his teammate Kyle Schwarber took his cuts, the Chicago Cubs star second baseman did an impromptu fashion show, by putting on a jacket once owned by the late, great Roberto Clemente.
And, yeah, folks were not pleased.
All bitching aside…one guy totally got it.
According to MLB.com, this isn’t the last time Baez will potentially piss off fans. He’s apparently going to don the same suit during Tuesday night’s All-Star Game Red Carpet.
Comments