Jose Canseco Lends Support to Andre Dawson

By: The Hall of Very Good | July 17, 2018



Andre Dawson played more than 20,000 innings in the field during his 21-year Major League career…all in the outfield.

Sunday, during the annual Legends and Celebrity Softball Game (it aired Monday night on ESPN), the sure-handed, eight-time Gold Glove Award winner showed why, perhaps, he was never put at first.

And while most of social media was busy having a field day with Hawk’s header…one guy had nothing but love for the Hall of Famer.

Jose. Canseco.

Hug for u @andredawson — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) July 17, 2018

Sure, sure, Canseco tweeted at the wrong Andre Dawson, but, still…the sentiment was there.

You might recall 25 years ago when the embattled slugger suffered a similar fate. However, unlike Dawson’s blunder in a goofy mid-season game that means nothing…Canseco’s was in the fourth inning of what ended up being a 7-6 loss against the Cleveland Indians.

Ooops.