Max Scherzer unleashes four fastest pitches of the season in All-Star Game

Nationals ace Max Scherzer has made a strong case to win another NL Cy Young Award, as he’s put together quite a stellar 2018 campaign so far.

Scherzer is 12-5 with a 2.41 ERA, having been a hard-luck loser in a few games that could’ve gone either way. He also boasts a ridiculous 0.90 WHIP, so even when guys do get on base, they’re generally not scoring on him.

He showed off just how hard he can throw in front of the home fans at Nationals Park in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, when he hurled four of the fastest pitches he’s thrown all season in the first inning — resulting in strikeouts of Jose Altuve and Mookie Betts.

Scherzer threw his four fastest pitches of 2018 in the first inning tonight. Think he's pumped up to start the #AllStarGame at Nationals Park? — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 18, 2018

Max Scherzer has faced two batters in the #AllStarGame. Max Scherzer has two strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/SCX6ljKdaA — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2018

Scherzer did later give up a home run to Aaron Judge in the inning that followed.