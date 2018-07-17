The Impact Sam Beal Can Have On The Giants' Secondary

Last week, the New York Giants selected Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal in the third round of the 2018 NFL Supplemental Draft. Although it is unlikely that he starts right away, he still has a chance to be an impact player for the Giants in 2018.

On Monday, the Giants signed Beal to a four-year rookie contract. With Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie getting released back in March, a spot opened up in the Giants’ secondary. Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple are expected to be the starting cornerbacks for Big Blue this season.

In his junior season at Western Michigan, Beal had two interceptions and made 22 total tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed to lowest passer rating in the MAC on throws into his coverage.

At 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 185 pounds, Beal has the size to be an effective cover corner. Given the Giants current depth at cornerback, he should see a decent amount of playing time during his rookie season. Apple is going to have to prove himself after a rough year on and off the field in 2017. This offseason, the Giants signed veteran defensive back William Gay. Jenkins is definitely the most talented member of this group of corners.

Where Beal ends up on the Giants depth chart will probably depend on how he performs in training camp. If all goes well, he could be the primary backup cornerback behind Jenkins and Apple. There is plenty of hype around the new-look Giants, and Beal is primed to be a potential secret weapon on their defense in 2018.