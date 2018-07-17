World Cup by the numbers: Breaking down the financial aspect of the tournament

With the 2018 World Cup having ended after 64 great matches, it’s time to take a look back on the tournament that was. While the matches were won or lost on the field, the numbers behind the games tell an interesting story.

Total Prize Money Awarded by FIFA- $402 million. Each team is allotted $1.6 million as a “preparation payment”, earning this just for showing up. Once the competition begins, each team earns a share of the total prize money depending upon how well they perform in the tournament. In 2018, fourth-place England received $22 million, third-place Belgium $24 million, runner-up Croatia $28 million and winner France $38.5 million. It’s important to remember that these payments go to the Football Association of each country, who then decide how much to pay each player after expenses.

Kylian Mbappe Charity Donation- $500,000. After earning the FIFA World Cup Best Young Player Award at the tournament, this 19-year-old from a very humble background donated all the roughly $500,000 he earned as a player to a charity that helps disabled youth in France. While other players have made charitable donations at past World Cups, it demonstrated how grounded this teenage phenom truly is.

Own Goals- 12. With the previous record for own goals in any World Cup at 6, FIFA’s new guidelines regarding how to attribute deflected shots was largely responsible for the increase.

Penalty Kicks-29. With FIFA’s new reliance on the Video Assistant Review system (VAR), 29 penalties were awarded, easily eclipsing the previous record of 18 from 2002. Of those 29, 22 were converted from the penalty spot.

Oldest Player to Start a World Cup Match-45. Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary will go down in the FIFA history books, having been 45 years old when he was the starting keeper for the Egyptian national team in the 2018 World Cup.

Time Wasting-14 minutes. While we might give him the benefit of the doubt that a part of the time Neymar was writhing in agony after he was fouled was genuine, it is estimated that he spent some 14 minutes on the ground exaggerating those fouls in just four matches. In the end, it didn’t seem to help his reputation as a player or Brazil’s advancement in the tournament.

Scoreless Draws-1. While the latter games required a winner to advance in the knock-out stages, a scoreless draw is not unusual in the group stage competitions. With the sole 0-0 draw a snooze-fest between France and Denmark after 35 games played, this streak broke a World Cup record for scoreless matches that had stood for 64 years.

Average Goals Per Game-2.64. If it seemed like there were more goals scored in this World Cup, the average eclipsed all other World Cup tournaments this century and was second only to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil this century. Of course, the record of average goals scored in the tournament from 1954 might never be broken. With a greater disparity between the quality of the qualified teams that year, there were thrashings of 7-0 and 9-0 resulting in an average 5.38 goals per match at the 1954 World Cup.