Washington D.C. — a city known for hosting well, nothing, when it comes to sporting events — was given the prestigious honor of hosting the 2018 All-Star festivities.

Nationals slugger Bryce Harper wowed the home fans in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, and the All-Star Game that followed did not disappoint, either.

It gave fans a temporary reprieve from politics, if anything, and that’s a good thing.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]