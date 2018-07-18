Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: July 18/18

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 417 2 2 Daniel Straus 201.5 3 3 Pat Curran 164.5 4 5 Emmanuel Sanchez 151.5 5 4 Daniel Weichel 132 6 6 A.J. McKee 101 7 7 James Gallagher 68.5 8 10 Aaron Pico 67.5 9 8 Tywan Claxton 52 10 9 Brian Moore 50 11 19 Gaston Bolanos 47.5 12 11 Daniel Pineda 45.5 13 12 Noad Lahat 42.5 13 12 Sam Sicilia 42.5 15 14 Henry Corrales 36 16 15 Adam Borics 34 17 16 Justin Lawrence 31 18 17 Chinzo Machida 30.5 19 18 Don Shainis 29.5 20 19 Aaron Webb 25 20 19 Mike Trizano 25 20 19 Natanial Parisi 25 20 19 Scott Clymer 25 24 24 Blair Tugman 23 25 25 Cris Williams 22.5 26 NR Robbie Peralta 18.5 27 26 John Teixeira 15.5 28 27 Juan Archuleta 14.5 29 27 Andrew Salas 5 29 27 Frank Buenafuente 5 29 27 Kester Mark 5 32 31 Giorgio Belsanti 4.5 32 31 Jonathan Bowman 4.5 34 33 Jeremiah Labiano 0 34 33 Jose Antonio Perez 0 34 33 Teodor Nikolov 0 34 33 Thomas Lopez 0 34 33 William Joplin 0

Check back next Wednesday for our bantamweight rankings



Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound