CK Podcast 348: Utah Jazz talk and breaking down the Garrett Temple trade

Beat Writer Andy Larsen was on the show to talk Utah Jazz! Later on the podcast, Leo joins Dustin to talk about what’s going on with the Kings!
1:14 – Andy talks about joining the Salt Lake Tribune
1:45 – Culture of Jazz Basketball
2:33 – 2002 Kings & 2018 Jazz teams similar
3:50 – Head Coach Quinn Snyder
5:11 – Quinn Snyder & GM Dennis Lindsey
6:19 – Snyder and The Media Relationship
7:32 – Donovan Mitchell Love
8:58 – Did Andy see Mitchell being this good
10:30 – Donovan Mitchell Relationship with the Media
11:37 – Ricky Rubio 1st season in SLC
13:30 – Who wanted Ricky?
14:24 – Rudy Gobert Underrated
16:39 – Derrick Favors Resigning
18:10 – Most Underrated Player on Jazz?
20:14 – Why Grayson Allen?
22:33 – Dante Exum
27:28 – One Word!
29:06 – Leo Joins the Show
Follow Andy on Twitter: @andyblarsen
Follow Dustin on Twitter: @TheBrakeDown
Follow Leo: @Cowbell_Kingdom & @BeasLeo
