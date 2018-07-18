Watch: Collin Sexton flexes on Josh Hart to intimidate him during game

Cavaliers rookie point guard Collin Sexton is already showing flashes of greatness, and his confidence and demeanor are helping fans forget about the MVP that recently departed not too long ago.

Sexton may not be the perimeter shooter Kyrie Irving is — yet — but he sure can get to the basket, in a hurry. Sexton has been showing the world how good he is at driving the lane and finishing at the rim during Summer League play so far.

He’s also a great defender, which he let both fans and the Lakers players know in a recent game, as he looked at Josh Hart and flexed right at the second-year guard during the contest.

I thought i had seen it all and then i watched Collin Sexton try to intimidate his opponent by flexing on DEFENSE thank you so much for this pic.twitter.com/v5NaATVmWR — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) July 17, 2018

Sexton sure doesn’t seem to lack confidence, that’s for sure.