Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2, Week 5 Fighter Salaries

Maycee Barber, Domingo Pilarte, and Edmen Shahbazyan were the big winners last night on the fifth installment of the second season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – the trio were the top earning fighters and also snagged UFC contracts
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.
Maycee Barber: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Domingo Pilarte: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Chibwikem Onyenegecha: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Austin Vanderford: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Edmen Shahbazyan: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Jamie Colleen: $5,000
Vince Morales: $5,000
Anthony Adams: $5,000
Angelo Trevino: $5,000
Antonio Jones: $5,000
