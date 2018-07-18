Jim Kelly delivers inspirational speech at ESPY Awards (Video)

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly delivered an incredibly moving speech at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Kelly, who was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma five years ago, has undergone numerous treatments for cancer. Earlier this year, he underwent surgery to have it removed from his jaw. It even resulted in his jaw having to be reconstructed. His wife posted this after the surgery.

On Wednesday, Kelly accepted the Jimmy V Award, and he followed that up by delivering an inspiration speech to the public. In it, Kelly urged fans to “Make a difference today for someone who is fighting for tomorrow.”

Fun, faith, family and fans — we completely agree with Kelly, those are what matter.