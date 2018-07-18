Kawhi Leonard gauging interest from other star players to join him in Los Angeles or Brooklyn

The San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday morning went through the major trade of All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors in a deal that also included All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan.

Since then, there has been chatter that Leonard doesn’t have any interest in playing for the Raptors. According to Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star during a recent appearance on the “Back to Back Podcast,” the 27-year-old has already been in contact with other various star players to join him either in Los Angeles or with the Brooklyn Nets. (h/t Anthony Irwin of Silver Screen and Roll)

“One thing I was told last night is that Kawhi Leonard has already been planning out his free agency for next year and he’s already been in contact with other star players in the league, saying, ‘hey, where might you want to play with me? What are we looking at?’ And it wasn’t just L.A. he was talking about. Brooklyn was maybe somewhere that’ll have a ton of cap space. That’s a possibility.”

Regardless of what transpires this upcoming season in Toronto, Leonard will have the opportunity to hit the open market next July as an unrestricted free agent. There is expected several other prominent players such as Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Kemba Walker available in the summer of 2019.

Both Los Angeles teams along with the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks are positioning themselves to be major players in free agency next July. The two Los Angeles franchises are believed to be the frontrunners to land him given his reported desire to play in his hometown.

There is still much that could change over the next several months with the Raptors potentially making a strong impression on him to stay long-term in this upcoming season. Until then, there will be plenty of attention and rumors surrounding the fluid situation in Toronto.