Look: Manny Machado's wife, Yainee, is a blonde bombshell

All-world slugger Manny Machado is finally free of the chains that were Baltimore, as he was officially traded to the Dodgers on Wednesday. This move allowed Machado to break away from one of the worst organizations in Major League Baseball, from a team that has been undergoing a full rebuild, and is trading away all its top veterans.

Machado will soon be settled in Los Angeles, a city that is perfect for his fashion sense and his personality. It’s also perfect for his beautiful wife, Yainee, who is actually Yonder Alonso’s sister.

Here are some photos of Manny and Yainee.

We can’t wait to see them at Dodger Stadium in the near future.