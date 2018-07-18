Touchdowns and Tangents Episode 80: Lebron James, LeSean McCoy and more.

Two hours of hilarious jokes and conversation for Touchdowns and Tangents Episode 80.

On the first ever joint show on the Good News Radio Station, Kenny & Pete link up with the fellas from Courtside Radio to talk NBA news, whose trash at 2K, LeBron in Los Angeles, Kobe Bryant, Summer League and NBA title possibilities. KD’s petty ass is brought up, shots are sent at Paul George and smoke is started with Vince Staples and Travis Scott. Plus, what is up with the NBA’s One and Done Rule.

In the second hour the focus shifts to the NFL, including the rebirth of flag football & its’ future. Troubling domestic violation, assault & abuse accusations towards LeSean McCoy, Marcell Dareus & Brandon Browner must be addressed. The show closes out by deciding what is better between the NFC and AFC West. There is also a discussion about the top five players in the game right now.

Of course, Pete gave his experience from the Summer League and Kenny calls out O.J. for smoke. The duo didn’t touch on it but the NFL was also petty by not choosing to acknowledge TO during the Hall of Fame weekend too.

Then, the show ends with some optimism and more LeBron stannery.

Enjoy the laughs and spontaneous chemistry and conversation. Shout out the Goodnewsradiostation.com Thursday Sports Block, where you can listen every week. You can also catch this podcast on the XSquadAffiliates.com.