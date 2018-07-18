Watch: Floyd Mayweather Jr. hilariously gets shot blocked by TV model

Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be the greatest boxer of all time, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s unbeatable in other sports.

Mayweather recently participated in the 50K Charity Challenge at Pauley Pavilion, and that’s where he got put in his place, leading to a pretty funny sequence.

It happened when Mayweather attempted to drive on his counterpart, Brittney Elena, who is a model on the hit TV show “Wild ‘n Out.” He was unsuccessful in scoring, though, as the TV model rejected his shot with ease.

Inject this video of Floyd Mayweather getting his shot BLOCKED by a model and then crying for a foul into my veins 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ewMk3nEO6S — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) July 18, 2018

There’s a lesson to be learned here: Gotta go up a bit stronger next time.