Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Cape Cod League

Chatham Anglers at Hyannis Harbor Hawks — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Triple A All-Star Game, Huntington Park, Columbus, OH

Pacific Coast League vs. International League — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: 2018 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

ACC Football Kickoff — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

SEC Now: 2018 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 11: Albertville to La Rosière Espace San Bernardo — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Tour de France Pre Show — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Golf

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Go Down Swinging: The 1999 Open at Carnoustie — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Men in Blazers at The Open — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Midnight Drive — Golf Channel, midnight

MLB

Plays of the First Half — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Only in Hollywood — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLS

Week 21

Minnesota vs. New England — Fox Sports North/NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Eldora Heat Races/Eldora Dirt Derby, Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH

Qualifying — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Heats — FS1, 7 p.m.

Race — FS1, 9 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Post Race Show — FS1, 11 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

2017 San Francisco 49ers — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

2017 Arizona Cardinals — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

2017 Seattle Seahawks — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

2017 Los Angeles Rams — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

CAF Confederation Cup

Group A, Agyeman Badu Stadium, Dormaa Ahenkro, Ghana

Aduana Stars vs. AS Vita Club — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.

Group A, Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

ASEC Mimosas vs. Raja Casablanca — beIN Sports, 11:55 a.m.

Group A, Al Hilal Stadium, Omdurman, Khartoum State, Sudan

Al Hilal Omdurman vs. União Desportiva do Songo — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

International Club Friendly, Gigg Lane, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Bury vs. Everton — Eleven Sports, 2:30 p.m.

USL

FC Cincinnati vs. Charlotte Independence — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Softball

National Pro Fastpitch

USSSA Pride vs. Beijing Eagles — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

High Noon — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Body 10: A Decade of ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Center Court: Swedish Open/Hall of Fame Open (2nd Round) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

WNBA

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV, 1 p.m.