Dodgers

Dodgers World Series odds skyrocket after Manny Machado trade

Dodgers World Series odds skyrocket after Manny Machado trade

Dodgers

Dodgers World Series odds skyrocket after Manny Machado trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers struggled during the first quarter of the season, but they’ve caught fire at the right time — heading into the All-Star break.

Los Angeles is already a sizable favorite to win the NL West — at 1/2.5 odds — even with only a half-game lead over Arizona. And now they’ve added some serious pop in their lineup, finding a suitable replacement to Corey Seager, who underwent Tommy John surgery back in May.

The Dodgers traded for Manny Machado, acquiring the superstar third baseman/shortstop in exchange for a number of prospects, including the talented Yusniel Diaz. Check out how the odds to win the World Series have shifted following the trade.

That’s quite an increase for a position player, but the Dodgers are loaded with talent at every position, and they’re clearly the team to beat in the National League right now.

Dodgers, Hot Reads, MLB

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Dodgers
Home