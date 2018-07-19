Dodgers World Series odds skyrocket after Manny Machado trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers struggled during the first quarter of the season, but they’ve caught fire at the right time — heading into the All-Star break.

Los Angeles is already a sizable favorite to win the NL West — at 1/2.5 odds — even with only a half-game lead over Arizona. And now they’ve added some serious pop in their lineup, finding a suitable replacement to Corey Seager, who underwent Tommy John surgery back in May.

The Dodgers traded for Manny Machado, acquiring the superstar third baseman/shortstop in exchange for a number of prospects, including the talented Yusniel Diaz. Check out how the odds to win the World Series have shifted following the trade.

#Dodgers now favored to win NL (+300) and have 4th best World Series odds (+650) after landing Machado, via @BovadaOfficial https://t.co/BfBTVcASlv — B/R Gambling (@BRGambling) July 18, 2018

That’s quite an increase for a position player, but the Dodgers are loaded with talent at every position, and they’re clearly the team to beat in the National League right now.