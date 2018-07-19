Soccer

Juventus is already selling an insane amount of Cristiano Ronaldo jerseys

Juventus paid an insane amount of money for Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer fee — $129.3 million — but the team has already made a good chunk of that money back, just on apparel alone.

In just 24 hours, the team has already sold over 520,000 Ronaldo jerseys, according to Yahoo Italy. At $120 per jersey, that equates to over $62 million, which is nearly half the total transfer fee.

These tweets put the insane number of jersey sales in perspective.

Ronaldo will likely make the club an insane amount of money, as he possesses a similar power to LeBron James, where both a team and city can monetize his superstardom. It’s crazy to think about how much money the team will make off him selling tickets and the like.

