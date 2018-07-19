Juventus is already selling an insane amount of Cristiano Ronaldo jerseys

Juventus paid an insane amount of money for Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer fee — $129.3 million — but the team has already made a good chunk of that money back, just on apparel alone.

In just 24 hours, the team has already sold over 520,000 Ronaldo jerseys, according to Yahoo Italy. At $120 per jersey, that equates to over $62 million, which is nearly half the total transfer fee.

These tweets put the insane number of jersey sales in perspective.

Cristiano Ronaldo shirts sold by Juventus in one day: 520,000 Total Juventus shirt sales in 2016: 850,000 The CR7 effect🐐 pic.twitter.com/dGOx8aYaBx — 8Fact Football (@8Fact_Footballl) July 17, 2018

Number of kits sold in the first 24 hours after their transfer: Ronaldo to Juventus

— 520,000 sold Neymar to PSG

— 10,000 sold pic.twitter.com/WzYLSk6lCu — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) July 18, 2018

Ronaldo will likely make the club an insane amount of money, as he possesses a similar power to LeBron James, where both a team and city can monetize his superstardom. It’s crazy to think about how much money the team will make off him selling tickets and the like.