Leonard Fournette clowns Ezekiel Elliott about weight gain on Twitter

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is known for her sense of humor, which is why he’s so fun to follow on social media.

And even though training camp has still yet to begin, he’s still using the Twitter machine to make waves and entertain fans.

He did that recently when Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott announced that his birthday was coming up on July 22, and he then asked fans what they’re going to buy him as a gift.

Fournette chimed in — perfectly trolling Elliott by saying he was going to buy the Cowboys running back’s “fat ass” a treadmill.

Treadmill fat ass 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/FwS0opGjfD — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 19, 2018

Elliott has appeared to have gained a few pounds, but we do expect he’ll be back to his normal playing weight by the time Week 1 rolls around, and that’s all that matters.