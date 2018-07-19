Look: New LeBron James Lakers mural painted in Los Angeles

It didn’t take long for a new LeBron James mural to pop up again in Los Angeles, after the first one was vandalized, resulting in the artist wiping it out.

The first mural pronounced James as the “King of LA,” which didn’t go over well with some old-school Lakers fans. That’s probably why the new one in Venice depicts James looking up at a number of Lakers greats — Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain — each of whom is holding a championship trophy.

There's a new Lakers mural in LA and it's 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3G8G7ifQkO — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

The artist, Gustavo Zermeño Jr., specializes in murals, and is known for his work around the Los Angeles area. This particular mural is spectacular, and hopefully it goes over well with Lakers fans — unlike the previous one.