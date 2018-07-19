Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Baseball returns

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The All-Star break is officially over. Well, kind of. Tonight, there is one game on the schedule as the St. Louis Cardinals travel to Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs. Tomorrow, the full swing of baseball games return.

As we know, the Pittsburgh Pirates got red hot heading into the All-Star break. They are currently on a six game win streak and have won eight of nine. Their season went from “oh yeah were definitely selling” to “eh let’s just wait and see”.

Tomorrow night, the Pirates start their second half in Cincinnati with a three game set against the Reds. This season, they are 6-4 against those pesky Reds. Following that, the Pirates play three in Cleveland and against the AL Central leading Indians. They then come home for four against the lowly New York Mets.

Following those games, the trade deadline will be upon us. In my personal estimate, the Pirates would need to win seven of those ten games to be true buyers. Their record at that point would be 55-52. They would most likely be less than five games out of the wild card race.

The next ten games will be crucial for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Let’s see if they play with the same tenacity as they did right before the break.

