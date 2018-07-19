Ravens training camp opens with some early optimism

The Ravens get a one-week head start on TC this summer because, along with the Chicago Bears, they will be featured in the Hall of Fame Game coming up soon in Canton, Ohio.

Early reports coming out of Owings Mills all indicate there is a little extra buzz of confidence and optimism emanating from the Ravens practice fields. A lot of that has to do with the stimulating presence of young Lamar Jackson, who may end up the franchise QB of the Ravens in years to come, but who even as a rookie is expected to contribute to the offense on special wildcat packages.

There is also a very positive look about the incumbent QB Joe Flacco. For the first time since 2014, Flacco looks completely healthy again. The knee brace is gone, Joe is moving around like his sore back is no longer an issue, and he’s actually putting in extra time on the side working with his new receivers.

SB Nation did a nice little hype piece on the Ravens to celebrate the opening of training camp. Here’s the Readers Digest version:

“In just a few short weeks we’ll see some terrible preseason football being played in Canton, Ohio. And in case it wasn’t clear, WE CAN’T WAIT. Give us terrible Ravens vs. Bears preseason football!

“As the Ravens arrived at camp, wide receiver Willie Snead discussed how “it’s all on (Joe Flacco) now” after Baltimore added multiple offensive players this offseason. He also said the Ravens’ quarterback is open minded — more than once — in regards to the revolving door of offensive coordinators Flacco has endured in Baltimore. Our Ravens blog, Baltimore Beatdown, is on the scene and covering all the action in Baltimore, including rookie tight end Hayden Hurst discussing his self-confidence.

