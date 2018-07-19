The Betting Window for July 20-22

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can own a minor league baseball team and put together THE GREATEST PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAY EVER.

Let’s make some cashola.

Oleksandr Usyk -110 over Murat Gassiev ($10)

Cecilia Braekhus -1600 over Inna Sagaydakovskaya ($55)

Liam Smith +700 over Jaime Munguia ($5)

Anthony Smith -250 over Mauricio Rua ($20)

Marc Diakiese -185 over Nasrat Haqparast ($10)

Usyk and Gassiev is a toss-up for me, so I just went with the more profitable line.

In a tale of two lines, I don’t know how Braekhus isn’t at least a -5000 over anyone not named Shields or Taylor, and Smith is too worthy a challenger to merit being a +700.

Last Week: $-81.50

Year To Date: $-215.42

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.