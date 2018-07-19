The Ecstasy of Gold: 5 Best Title Fights of the Weekend

The championship fight. The pinnacle of achievement across combat sports for centuries. A premiere attraction that draws millions every year. But not all title bouts are created equally.

So which title bouts every week are the ones to watch? We’ll look over every title fight from across the combat sports landscape and give you the five best based on five criteria:

Competitiveness: Is this an even matchup? Or just a warm body to throw at a champion? It’s a title fight, so we want the best possible at that division in that promotion.

So here are your five best gold options for the weekend.

1. IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO World Cruiserweight Championships: Murat Gassiev (c) (26-0) vs. Oleksandr Usyk (c) (14-0)

When/Where: Saturday, 3:00pm, Klowd

Competitiveness: 5

Excitement: 5

Juice: 4

Prestige: 5: Oh hellz yeah. To become the undisputed Cruiserweight champion of this world AND the winner of the World Boxing Super Series. Doesn’t get more prestigious than to be the undisputed champion of the world.

Viewing Ease: 2: fart And here we come to the problem. The best boxing tournament in years, the best cruiserweight bout since maybe Holyfield, and there’s no reliable broadcasting option, no TV, and now we’re on to Klowd. Klowd.

Total: 21

2. Glory Middleweight Championship: Alex Pereira (c) (38-6) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (24-4)

When/Where: Friday, 9:30pm, ESPNEWS

Competitiveness: 5

Excitement: 4

Juice: 4: The series is split between the two, with Belgaroui emerging victorious at Glory 40 by unanimous decision, then at Glory 49 for the title, Pereira defended his belt by way of a cut. Now’s the rubber match, once and for all.

Prestige: 4

Viewing Ease: 3: Luckily I live in 1999, so I get ESPNEWS. Many don’t however, and Glory could get better.

Total: 20

3. WBO World Junior Middleweight Championship: Jaime Munguia (c) (29-0) vs. Liam Smith (26-1-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 10:30pm, HBO

Competitiveness: 5: To me, this is damned competitive, no idea while Smith is +700, but alas…

Excitement: 4: Munguia, still barely of American drinking age has proven to throw hands with top-level competition, and no need to think he won’t bring it here.

Juice: 1

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 3

Total: 18

4. Vacant Invicta Atomweight Championship: Jinh Yu Frey (6-3) vs. Minna Grusander (6-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 8:00pm, UFC Fight Pass

Competitiveness: 4: Hard to tell, since Grusander’s only wins have come in Finland or Poland, but with the exception of her most recent win in her Invicta debut, TKOing Fernanda Barros.

Excitement: 3

Juice: 2: Frey is becoming a tentpole fighter for Invicta, and this is her second crack at Atomweight gold, as her first was taken from her by a doctor stoppage against Ayaka Hamasaki almost two years ago.

Prestige: 4

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 17

5. IBF/IBO/WBA/WBC/WBO World Female Welterweight Championships: Cecilia Braekhus (c) (33-0) vs. Inna Sagaydakovskaya (7-0)

When/Where: Saturday, Untelevised

Competitiveness: 3: Sagaydakovskaya is a heck of a fighter, but unless she’s Claressa Shields or Katie Taylor, it’s the First Lady all day.

Excitement: 2

Juice: 1

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 1: Maaayybee they can sneak this into the WBSS broadcast? Maybe? A smidge?

Total: 12