Watch: Lamar Jackson shows off arm strength on deep pass for TD in first practice with Ravens

Ravens veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has posted mediocre-at-best numbers over the past few seasons, and even when he’s been healthy, he hasn’t looked like the strong-armed signal-caller he was in 2009-11. Still, it’s been said that his job is safe as the team’s starter, even with the Ravens having drafted Lamar Jackson in the first round back in April.

But it’s still hard to believe that if Flacco struggles again this season, there won’t be calls for a change to be made at quarterback. And after watching Lamar Jackson uncork a beautiful throw in just his first training camp practice, we have to wonder if Flacco will be feeling some pressure this year.

Check out this dime Jackson threw to Jordan Lasley in practice on Thursday.

Nice touch on that pass.