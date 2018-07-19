Featured

Watch: Shiggy hilariously kicks Russell Wilson out of photo with Ciara at ESPYs

Watch: Shiggy hilariously kicks Russell Wilson out of photo with Ciara at ESPYs

Featured

Watch: Shiggy hilariously kicks Russell Wilson out of photo with Ciara at ESPYs

The star of The Shiggy Show approached Russell Wilson for a photo at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, but he apparently was more interested in being seen with the Seahawks quarterback’s wife.

Shiggy was seen talking to Wilson for a brief moment, appearing to discuss a potential photo, when he then motioned for the Seahawks quarterback to move out of the shot, so he could snap a picture with Ciara instead.

To Wilson’s credit, he was cool about it, and actually cracked a smile afterward. Ciara also played along, posing for the photo with Shiggy, who seemed to be amused by the sequence of events.

Featured, NFL, Seahawks, Trending Now

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Featured
Home