Watch: Shiggy hilariously kicks Russell Wilson out of photo with Ciara at ESPYs

The star of The Shiggy Show approached Russell Wilson for a photo at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, but he apparently was more interested in being seen with the Seahawks quarterback’s wife.
Shiggy was seen talking to Wilson for a brief moment, appearing to discuss a potential photo, when he then motioned for the Seahawks quarterback to move out of the shot, so he could snap a picture with Ciara instead.
To Wilson’s credit, he was cool about it, and actually cracked a smile afterward. Ciara also played along, posing for the photo with Shiggy, who seemed to be amused by the sequence of events.
