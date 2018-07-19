Watch: Shiggy hilariously kicks Russell Wilson out of photo with Ciara at ESPYs

The star of The Shiggy Show approached Russell Wilson for a photo at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, but he apparently was more interested in being seen with the Seahawks quarterback’s wife.

Shiggy was seen talking to Wilson for a brief moment, appearing to discuss a potential photo, when he then motioned for the Seahawks quarterback to move out of the shot, so he could snap a picture with Ciara instead.

Russ in his feelings after @theshiggster hit him with the stiff arm 😂 (via theshiggyshow/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/MhIHOeRCbe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 19, 2018

To Wilson’s credit, he was cool about it, and actually cracked a smile afterward. Ciara also played along, posing for the photo with Shiggy, who seemed to be amused by the sequence of events.