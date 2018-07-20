Andrew Luck provides update on shoulder injury recovery process heading into camp

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has been rehabbing from a complex shoulder injury for quite some time, having undergone surgery back in January 2017.

It was even suggested that he undergo a second surgery over the offseason, but he elected to focus on other treatments, rather than going under the knife again. There was even some worry as to whether or not he’d play a down in the NFL again in the future.

Well, it does appear there’s some optimism regarding Luck’s recovery, as he’s been throwing, and he’ll even be a full “go” in training camp.

Chris Ballard: Andrew Luck is “good to go” for training camp. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) July 20, 2018

Andrew Luck will take planned days off in training camp to rest his arm. “He’s throwing the ball pretty well,” Ballard says. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) July 20, 2018

There won’t be any limitations holding him back, either.

Big news: #Colts GM Chris Ballard tells reporters that QB Andrew Luck is “good to go” for training camp. No limitations when he’s out there, but won’t throw for 7 days straight. Still, huge. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2018

It will be great to see Luck slinging it around again, but given how long he’s been out, it will be interesting to see what effect the injury had on him mentally. He’ll likely look to protect himself to make sure his shoulder holds up, at least right out of the gate.