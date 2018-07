Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Arena Football

Philadelphia Soul at Baltimore Brigade — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

Round 18

St. Kilda Saints vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Collingwood Magpies vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Basketball

Big 3

Week 5, AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL

Tri-State vs. Ghost Ballers — Facebook, 7 p.m.

Killer 3s vs. Ball Hogs —FS1, 8 p.m.

Power vs. Trilogy — FS1, 9 p.m.

3 Headed Monsters vs. 3’s Company — FS1, 10 p.m.

Boxing

Golden Boy Boxing, Oasis Arena, Grand Oasis Cancun, Cancun, Mexico

WBO International Super Featherweight Title

Lamont Roach vs. Deivi Julio Bassa — ESPN, 7 p.m.

ShoBox: The New Generation, WinnaVegas Casino & Resort, Sloan, IA

Vacant WBC/USNBC Silver Welterweight Title

Jaron Ennius vs. Armando Alvarez — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Best of Showtime Boxing 2017 — Showtime, 9:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 6

BC Lions at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 13: Bourg d’Oisans to Valence — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Tour de France Pre Show — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix of Germany, Hockenheimring, Hockenheim, Germany

Practice — ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

The Open Championship, Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Junior Amateur, Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, NJ

Semifinals — FS1, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Glory 55, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Middleweight Title Bout

Alex Pereira vs. Yousri Belgaroui — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 45, Morongo Outdoor Pavilion, Morongo Casino, Cabazon, CA

LFA Welterweight Bout

Nick Barnes vs. Erick Silva — AXS TV, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Miocic vs. Overeem — FS1, 7 p.m.

Hard Knocks Fighting 46: Best Fights — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit — MLB Network/NESN/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas — STO/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle — WGN/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — Fox Sports South/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia — Fox Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

New York Mets at New York Yankees — ML Network/SNY/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

New Hampshire 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Practice — NBCSN, noon

Qualifying — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Lakes Region 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Practice 1 — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Practice 2 — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Racing Roots: Kyle Larson — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

2017 Cleveland Browns — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

2017 Cincinnati Bengals — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

2017 Baltimore Ravens — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

2017 Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

International Champions Cup, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

NWSL

Utah Royals vs. North Carolina Courage — go90, 10 p.m.\

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

High Noon — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Center Court: Swedish Open/Hall of Fame Open (Quarterfinals) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

WNBA

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky — NBA TV, 9 p.m.