The HOVG Podcast: Nicole Sherry

By: The Hall of Very Good | July 20, 2018

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Nicole Sherry.

The Baltimore Orioles head groundskeeper talks to the boys about how she almost quit baseball to work at a golf course in Hawaii, gets into the specifics of creating grass patterns in the outfield, recalls shagging flies for and getting lost in the dreamy blue eyes of Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. and, yeah, brags a little (wouldn’t you?) about how great her view is from her office window at Camden Yards.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

The @RedSox pay tribute to Big Papi with a GIANT portrait in the center field grass.

(via @PetesWire) pic.twitter.com/Jg505GwDFh — NBCSN (@NBCSN) September 29, 2016

For Orioles’ groundskeeper Sherry, ‘this is my dream job’

Nicole Sherry Bobblehead

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.