UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: July 20/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Max Holloway 445.5 2 2 2 Brian Ortega 339 3 3 3 Jose Aldo 335 4 4 4 Frankie Edgar 214 5 7 Chad Mendes 207 6 5 9 Chan Sung Jung 160 7 8 5 Jeremy Stephens 141 8 30 Alexander Volkanovski 140.5 9 9 8 Ricardo Lamas 140 10 6 11 Darren Elkins 138 11 10 Michael Johnson 137 12 11 Charles Oliveira 120 13 12 12 Mirsad Bektic 102 14 14 Chas Skelly 96 15 15 7 Josh Emmett 91 16 16 Yair Rodriguez 82.5 17 13 14 Myles Jury 78.5 18 17 15 Doo Ho Choi 75 19 18 Gabriel Benitez 74.5 20 19 Andre Fili 71.5 21 20 Arnold Allen 63 22 21 Jason Knight 61 23 22 16 Calvin Kattar 53 24 24 10 Renato Moicano 51 25 25 Gilbert Melendez 48 26 26 13 Zabit Magomedsharipov 47.5 27 27 6 Cub Swanson 47 28 29 Alex Caceres 42 28 31 Makwan Amirkhani 42 30 47 Rick Glenn 41.5 31 22 Dennis Bermudez 36 31 32 Shane Burgos 36 33 33 Enrique Barzola 31.5 34 34 Danny Henry 29.5 34 34 Julio Arce 29.5 36 36 Jimy Hettes 28 37 37 Humberto Bandenay 27 38 38 Cory Sandhagen 25 38 38 Dan Ige 25 38 41 Jared Gordon 25 38 NR Raoni Barcelos 25 38 42 Shane Young 25 43 43 Gray Maynard 23 44 45 Martin Bravo 20 45 46 Artem Lobov 19.5 46 48 Kyle Bochniak 11.5 47 48 Rolando Dy 9.5 48 50 Charles Rosa 8 49 NR Brad Katona 5 49 NR Bryce Mitchell 5 49 53 Steven Peterson 5 49 50 Wang Guan 5 53 50 Brandon Davis 4.5 53 53 Gavin Tucker 4.5 53 53 Mads Burnell 4.5 56 53 Austin Arnett 0 56 53 B.J. Penn 0 56 53 Bharat Kandare 0 56 53 Daniel Teymur 0 56 53 Hakeem Dawodu 0 56 NR Jay Cucciniello 0 56 NR Kurt Holobaugh 0 56 53 Matt Bessette 0 56 53 Mike Santiago 0 56 53 Sheymon Moraes 0 56 NR Tyler Diamond 0 56 53 Wuliji Buren 0

Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound