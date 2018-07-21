Aroldis Chapman booed by Yankees fans after horrible outing vs Mets

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman entered the ninth inning of Saturday’s game with a comfortable 7-3 lead. It looked as if he’d close the game with ease.

That wasn’t the case, though.

Chapman was a walk machine — putting four guys on base (three walks, one hit). He gave up three earned runs, and all of a sudden, it was a game.

Lucky for him, he was bailed out by Chasen Shreve, who came in and produced a huge double play, resulting in the Mets cutting the deficit to 7-6. He then recorded the final out of the game, and the Yankees emerged with the victory — barely.

How’d Yankees fans respond to Chapman’s poor outing? By booing him.

Chapman, who has been dealing with knee tendonitis, was asked if he was hurt after the game. Here’s what he had to say.

No physical concerns for Aroldis Chapman, "just a bad day" on the mound, he tells @M_Marakovits. pic.twitter.com/MF8LQfpnG1 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 21, 2018

It will be interesting to see how Chapman fares in his next outing, whenever that is.