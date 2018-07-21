Brewers fans give Josh Hader standing ovation in first appearance after tweets leaked

Brewers closer Josh Hader has been the subject of much criticism, after some tweets he posted in the past recently surfaced.

The tweets were racist and homophobic in nature, which, obviously, did not sit well with a number of fans.

Apparently, though, Brewers fans have remained supportive of Hader, or at least the ones at Miller Park for Saturday’s game against the Dodgers. Hader entered the game in the seventh inning, tasked with recording six outs. Fans showered him with praise when he took the mound, giving him a standing ovation, which you can watch in the video clip below.

Brewers Josh Hader gets standing ovation from fans in Miller Park #LADvsMIL pic.twitter.com/oz10XWeqjt — AwesomeSauce (@Just1nMKE) July 22, 2018

Hader seemed to feed off the energy, striking out the side in the seventh, and getting all three outs in the eighth.