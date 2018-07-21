DeMar DeRozan thanks Raptors fans in heartfelt farewell message

Former Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was treated like royalty in Toronto, as he was arguably the city’s biggest athlete to ever suit up for a professional sports team.

That’s probably why he really was not happy about having been traded to the Spurs, being forced to leave the city he’s called home since the beginning of his professional career.

DeRozan didn’t really handle the trade news all that well at first, posting a number of updates on his Instagram story to complain about it. He did, however, thank Raptors fans for supporting him over the years.

Well said, DeMar.