DeMar DeRozan thanks Raptors fans in heartfelt farewell message

Former Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was treated like royalty in Toronto, as he was arguably the city’s biggest athlete to ever suit up for a professional sports team.
That’s probably why he really was not happy about having been traded to the Spurs, being forced to leave the city he’s called home since the beginning of his professional career.
DeRozan didn’t really handle the trade news all that well at first, posting a number of updates on his Instagram story to complain about it. He did, however, thank Raptors fans for supporting him over the years.
Words could never express what you’ve meant to me. I was just a 19 year old kid from Compton when we first met, but you took me in and embraced me as one of your own. I am so grateful for the Love and Passion that you’ve given me over the past 9 years. All I ever wanted to do was duplicate it 10x over just to show my appreciation. Thank you Toronto, thank you Canada. #Comp10 #ProveEm
Well said, DeMar.
