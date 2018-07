Remember when we got excited about Gordon Hayward jumping a tiny bit? Well now we’ve got Gordo working in the post, taking step backs, and just all out draining everything in a new workout video.

Of course, the Celtics being who they are, there was a little bit of fun at Gordon’s expense… courtesy of Terry Rozier.

Gordon Hayward posted a vid of his progress and Terry Rozier is in the comments ready for training camp, ha pic.twitter.com/HV88HRFWNv — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 21, 2018

Hook this to my veins… I can’t wait for training camp to start now.