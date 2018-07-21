James Harden: Carmelo Anthony joining Houston would be a 'great acquisition'

As we inch closer to Carmelo Anthony hitting the open market, the Rockets are looking to open their arms to the former all-star. Despite potentially adding another score-first player into the fold, James Harden believes Carmelo Anthony coming to H-Town would be great for the team.

“He’d be a great acquisition for us,” said Harden, per Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle. “Melo’s a proven vet. He just wants to win at this point.”

With a lack of forwards in the Rockets’ rotation, Carmelo is a need as of now. But, Houston may not be the same power they were last year due to the stepback they will be taking on defense. On a positive note, Anthony will be another weapon for the Rockets who led the league in three pointers made and nearly took out the Warriors in the playoffs.

Harden, Anthony, and Chris Paul are all good friends — so a hit to their chemistry may not take effect like most people would think. Carmelo Anthony averaged 16.2 points, and 5.8 rebounds per game on 40.4% shooting from the field for the Thunder.