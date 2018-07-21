Livest Dog at UFC Hamburg: Stefan Struve

Name: Stefan Struve

Opponent: Marcin Tybura

Odds: +210 (bet $100 to win $210)

The reason that long odds are set on Stefan Struve every time out are clear – he has issues with using his exceptionally long reach. While people lambaste him for not having the abilities to use his God-given frame, they neglect to see what he has done in his UFC career: beat Big Nog, knocked out Stipe Miocic, knocked out Bigfoot. Sure, he’s dropped a fight or two we thought he should win (see Jared Rosholt), but is that enough to make him a 2-to-1 underdog against a guy who lost to Tim Johnson?

As for his path to victory, there are plenty. His ground game is enough to catch Tybura in a transition. On top of that his strikes are way more powerful than most give him credit for. At this price, it’s at least worth a play.





2018 Totals

Record: 12-9

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $1025

Return on Investment: 49%