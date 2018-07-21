Look: New LeBron James mural in LA already vandalized

It’s beginning to look like no LeBron James mural in the Los Angeles area is safe from vandalism.

The first one, which referred to James as the “King of LA,” was defaced in a big way. “We don’t want you” was written over the initial drawing, as was “3-6” — James’ record in the NBA Finals. As a result, the artist completely erased the mural.

A second one popped up in Venice not too long after, and this one was a bit more appropriate. It showed James looking up at a number of Lakers greats — Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain —all of whom were holding championship trophies.

And now, just a few days later, the mural has already been vandalized, with white paint having been poured on the depiction of James in the mural.

The artists may mean well, but the murals may not be a great idea, it seems.