Stand There, Look Pretty, Take Pitches ...

Oh, there was a game today too.

Let’s start with Yoenis Cespedes, who made a grand return on Friday, but was back on the shelf on Saturday, and now will go see a foot specialist on Monday. Or Tuesday. Or whenever Art Howellaway is told about Cespedes’ podiatrist appointment by Mickey’s personal affirmationist.

Mickey Callaway opened today's press conference by saying he was completely unaware what Cespedes revealed last night about his heel issues, which may require major surgery. "I'm not quite exactly sure what he said," Callaway said. "I just know he came in pretty sore today." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 21, 2018

You just sit there and look pretty, Mickey. Keep burning that incense in the manager’s office. It has antidepressant effects on the brain.

Steven Matz left too many pitches up in the zone, Matt den Dekker at 31 couldn’t recreate the magic from Matt den Dekker at 25, and the Mets bullpen has shown us what they’re made of without Jeurys Familia, and that’s cause for hiding in the fallout shelter.

Hunter Wendlestedt ejected Asdrubal Cabrera in the fifth after blatantly messing up a check swing call and punching him out. After calling inside pitches strikes against Mets hitters and balls for Yankees hitters on Friday night, I wish I could eject Wendlestedt. (Though to be fair, Asdrubal might jut be mad that Familia got to be traded to a playoff team before him.)

The Mets rallied in the ninth by basically just staning there and letting Aroldis Chapman walk three guys and hit another one. But then the Yankees pulled the all-star closer and brought in Mets kryptonite: a bad pitcher. If there’s one thing that Yankees fans can complain about, it’s Chasen Shreve. But Shreve came into a bases loaded/nobody out jam and got Devin Mesoraco to ground into a double play and then Wilmer Flores on a weak grounder to end it. Shreve, much like many bad picthers, are All Stars against the Snake Bit Nine.

The Mets and Yankees finish their series tomorrow night on ESPN. I never watch a television feed and turn on the radio broadcast because of a national broadcast. It’s too much effort, and I have become adept at turning FOX and ESPN broadcasts into white noise. But when the Cubs and Cardinals were playing on ESPN on Thursday night, the ESPN crew spent at least a full inning pleading with America to trade Jacob deGrom to the Yankees. deGrom is pitching tomorrow night. If I have to hear them try to rip my heart out for nine innings, I’m going to take my television and start another bonfire in the Jackie Robinson Rotunda to match the one caused by the Todd Frazier batting practice jerseys.

So maybe I’ll put in that extra effort.

Today’s Hate List